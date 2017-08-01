Topeka tax preparer pleads guilty to filing false returns

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Federal prosecutors say a Topeka tax preparer pleaded guilty to 13 counts of filing false tax returns.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a news release that 39-year-old Maurice Stewart entered his plea Tuesday. The false tax returns caused a tax loss of $93,402.

Stewart admitted that he filed returns in clients’ names and falsely claimed the returns were self-prepared. He also falsely reported the clients suffered business losses.

Stewart filed the claims using the IP address of a Topeka business where he once worked, and he prepared returns using an online program with an account in another person’s name.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 30.

