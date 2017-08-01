Topeka doctor’s death felt across Kansas

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Topeka doctor died in a plane crash last night. He actively treated patients with sleep disorders all over Kansas, including Garden City.

The office is closed. His coworkers are in mourning.

“I’ve had a few patients call me and express their condolences,” said Larry Jenkins, who worked with Dr. William Leeds at St. Catherine Hospital. “He was probably seeing upwards of 1000 patients that he’s impacted during his time out here in western Kansas.”

The pulmonologist was a strong presence in southwest Kansas as a sleep disorder specialist.

“A lot of people are getting treated for sleep disorders because of what Doctor Leeds had done,” said Debra Turner, who worked with Leeds for three years at Sleep Resolutions.

Leeds spent nine years with St. Catherine Hospital, flying himself in twice a month to visit patients.

“He cared for patients all across Kansas, even southeastern Kansas,” said Jenkins. “He wanted to bring quality healthcare to a rural setting. That was a focus of his, and that is something that we will sorely miss.”

He also helped the Sleep Resolutions open in 2006 as its medical director. Those close to him called him inspirational.

“He told us that we had a lot of guts to come and open out here,” said Turner, “and he was very encouraging for that.”

Medicine aside, Garden City lost a friend.

“Oh gosh, he, he was just a really funny guy,” said Turner. “He had everybody laughing all the time.”

Dr. Leeds was 61. He had been practicing medicine in Topeka since 1998.