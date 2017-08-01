Sedgwick County Primary Elections

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some election locations in Sedgwick County are gearing up for voters today for the primary elections.

Positions being voted on in Sedgwick County include Wichita City Council District 1, Haysville ward 4, and park City Council ward 3.

Not all residents in Sedgwick County will be voting in the Primary election.

If you aren’t sure if you should be voting in today’s election you can click here to find out. The Sedgwick County Election Office has provided this simple tool to find your polling location.

The results of today’s Primary Election will determine who goes to the November Election.

