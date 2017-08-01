Police probe shooting deaths of 2 people in Kansas home

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people found in a home in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Kansas.

Olathe police say officers responding shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday to a reported medical call at the home found a woman’s body and a wounded man. He later died at a hospital.

Their names were not immediately released.

Police say they are seeking no suspects.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.