Naked man in Lawrence cited, fined for walking in public

Related Coverage Why it’s legal to walk around naked in Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) – A number of passers-by and workers in Lawrence had plenty to say about the Sunday surprise that’s left so many people still shaking their heads and laughing hysterically.

“It’s just so funny and those pictures weren’t even flattering,” added Megan Engleman.

Engleman was one of the first to see 34-year-old Christopher Carlson strolling down several streets naked.

“He was just so casual about it, and yes, it was all just hanging out,” recalled Engleman with a hearty laugh.

Police said they first spotted Carlson in the nude by all the popular restaurants and shops. Officers cited Carlson for indecent exposure, fined him $500.00 and then let him go.

Two hours later, it happened again. A cab picked up Carlson. When Carlson couldn’t pay his fare, he took off all his clothes, left them in the driver’s taxi and then just took off again.

Monday night, Christopher Carlson was still in jail on two counts of indecent exposure and one count of theft of services.

In the state of Kansas, public nudity is not considered to be lewd behavior, but in the city of Lawrence it is a misdemeanor offense.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.