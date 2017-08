WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Mulvane Patriots were down to their final three outs, and in danger of starting 0-2 in Championship Week pool play at the NBC World Series.

But the Patriots never lost their poise, and rallied for the 5-4 12-inning win over Team USA, a team composed of University of Iowa baseball players. Mulvane wraps up pool play Thursday against Wellington.