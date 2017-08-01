Meth and marijuana seized in Barton County raid

OLMITZ, Kan. (KSNW) – Barton County Sheriff’s detectives seized marijuana and meth during a raid Monday in Olmitz. Deputies entered the home in the 300 block of Garfield Street.

During the search, officers located just over two pounds of marijuana, and they also confiscated more than two ounces of methamphetamine.

Three people, 26-year-old Josh Frydendall, 34-year-old Darren Halzle, and 40-year-old Rachel Kelly, were booked on distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office is looking for a fourth resident who was not there at the time the warrant was executed. Eric Peters is wanted for questioning in connection to the charges listed above.

