Meth and marijuana seized in Barton County raid

By Published: Updated:
Eric Peters

OLMITZ, Kan. (KSNW) – Barton County Sheriff’s detectives seized marijuana and meth during a raid Monday in Olmitz. Deputies entered the home in the 300 block of Garfield Street.

During the search, officers located just over two pounds of marijuana, and they also confiscated more than two ounces of methamphetamine.

Three people, 26-year-old Josh Frydendall, 34-year-old Darren Halzle, and 40-year-old Rachel Kelly, were booked on distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office is looking for a fourth resident who was not there at the time the warrant was executed. Eric Peters is wanted for questioning in connection to the charges listed above.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s