Lyons resident claims Powerball prize worth $1 million

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A lucky Lyons resident has claimed the $1 million Powerball prize from the July 26 drawing. The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, matched the first five Powerball numbers, but not the Powerball to win the $1 million Match 5 prize.

“I only buy Powerball tickets every now and then,” said the winner. “On the day of the drawing, I was on my lunch hour when on the spur of the moment I decided to buy a ticket. I’m so glad I made that purchase!”

The next evening, the winner checked her $4 Quick Pick Powerball ticket on the Kansas Lottery’s website. She was shocked speechless when she discovered she was holding a Powerball ticket worth $1 million!

“I about flew out of my chair when I saw how much we’d won,” the winner said. “I immediately started crying. When I showed the ticket to my husband, I couldn’t speak. I burst into tears and handed him the ticket so he could check it. Winning $1 million is life-changing for us. We can become debt free and save for our future. It’s an amazing feeling.”

The winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store 1890, located at 219 S. Grand Ave. in Lyons. For selling the $1 million cash prize, the store is eligible to receive a $1,000 selling bonus.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.