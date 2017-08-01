KSU’s “Wabash Cannonball, side of the road edition”

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Check out this viral video posted on Facebook by Trace Woods, a student at K-State.

Woods writes that on the way to work at a band camp in Garden City, the group had a tire blowout.

Woods writes the group got a little bored so they decided to have some fun by playing the K-State “Wabash Cannonball”.

The video has had over 57,000 views on Facebook since it was posted.

In 2016 the “Wabash Cannonball” was recognized by ESPN as the greatest pre-game tradition in the Big 12.

