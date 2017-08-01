KDOC declares emergency in El Dorado Prison staff shortages

By Published:
FILE - This March 23, 2011, photo shows the El Dorado Correctional Facility near El Dorado, Kan. Guards at the facility say two previously unreported mass disturbances during which inmates took control for hours of parts of facility preceded a June 2017 prison uprising. Low staffing, overcrowding and general tensions have created dangerous conditions, and fears of working there have led to a mass exodus of experienced staff. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Corrections has officially declared an emergency at the El Dorado Correctional Facility, citing staff shortages and public safety as key concerns.

The measure follows a grievance filed by the Kansas Organization of State Employees, or KOSE, after correctional officers at EDCF reported being required to work 16-hour shifts that were not approved by their bargaining agreement.

The emergency declaration allows KDOC to require 16-hour days for its correctional officers.

Robert Choromanski, the Executive Director for KOSE, said correctional officers have been required to work three 12-hour days, followed by a 16-hour day before having three days off. He says some workers have to work 18-hour days, but they are required to have at least 6 consecutive hours of rest before reporting back for duty.

A statement from the KDOC, signed by Joe Norwood, Secretary of Corrections stated: “Citing staff shortages and public safety as an officially declared emergency, KDOC will continue to utilize mandatory overtime only when necessary and will attempt to schedule overtime hours only on the last day of the four scheduled 12-hour work days in order to provide the employee with three days off to rest before returning to work.”

Choromanski says this is a public safety concern, and that correctional officers are so exhausted after working long shifts that they are fighting to stay awake.

The document from KDOC says the utilization of 12-hour shifts will be reviewed 90 days from its implementation.

