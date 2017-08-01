Kansas collects $7.6M more in taxes than expected in July

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas says it collected $7.6 million more in taxes than anticipated in July during its first month under an income tax increase approved by legislators.

The Department of Revenue reported Tuesday that the state collected $453.5 million in taxes. That’s 1.7 percent more than the official projection of almost $446 million.

The surplus in July collections came after the state ended its 2017 fiscal year on June 30 with tax collections exceeding expectations by $72 million, or 1 percent. Total tax collections for fiscal 2017 surpassed $5.8 billion.

Lawmakers enacted the income tax increase over Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto to raise an additional $1.2 billion over two years.

Brownback budget director Shawn Sullivan tweeted that it’s too early to tell whether the tax increase will generate what is expected.

