Johnson, Kinard to face off in City Council District 1 race

WICHITA, Kan. (KSN) — Brandon Johnson and Mike Kinard will face each other in the General Election in November, for the District 1, Wichita City Council seat.

Johnson garnered 52 percent of the vote and Kinard came in a distant second with 22 percent. John Stevens took 14 percent of the vote with Janet Wilson receiving 10 percent.

Johnson is the executive director of Community Operations Recover Empowerment, or CORE, a non-profit that focuses on economic development, civic engagement and other community issues.

Kinard is a former USD 259 Board of Education member and owner of a photography and video business.