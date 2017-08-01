Wichita City Council District 1 residents cast their vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There are four candidates in the race for the District 1 seat: Mike Kinard, Janet Wilson, Brandon Johnson and John Stevens. These candidates have been present at public forum meetings in the previous weeks speaking to the community about why they feel, they deserve the vote.

“We need somebody who is in these streets striving and working,” said District 1 resident, Tommy Benford. “I want someone who is going to make a difference not just sit in the background talking about it; this is not about name recognition for me.”

KSN made a call to the elections office and was told that the voter turnout is low. Currently, 5 percent of Kansans’ are taking part in the primary vote, which is comparable to the 2013 primary elections where just under 5 percent came out and voted.

“I’m not a citizen so I can’t vote, but I also don’t care about voting anyways,” said one McAdams resident.

The race for the District 1 seat is in full swing and the vote today decides who’s going to the general election. For some in the District 1 community, this is an important decision.

“When you vote, you can help change things,” said McAdams resident, Zebedee Bell. “If you don’t vote, you accept whoever they put in office.”

“It’s part of our responsibility,” said District 1 resident, Ron Huggins. “It’s something I’ve done all my life, and I always vote in person because I like to see my neighbors, I like to know that I vote, and I see who else in my community cited.”

KSN spoke to another District 1 resident who says his vote was based on the candidate that he feels best represents the community.

“We need someone who comes from a grassroots perspective and understands and knows this community and absolutely understands what this community needs moving forward,” said Benford.

Voters have until 7 p.m. to cast their vote for who will go toe to toe in the general election for the District 1 seat.

