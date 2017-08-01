Cornell McNeal granted new competency hearing

Cornell McNeal (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cornell McNeal, accused of capital murder, sat silent during his continuance hearing Tuesday. He is charged with capital murder in the November 2014 death of 36-year-old Letitia “Tish” Davis in Fairmount Park.

McNeal’s attorneys asked for another mental competency evaluation, which Judge Wilbert granted. Both sides tentatively agreed to have competency evaluations done at Larned State Hospital over the next 60 days.

Judge Wilbert asked McNeal if he understood the request for continuance, or for another evaluation. McNeal only acknowledged the judge’s words by making brief eye contact.

The judge then ordered a status hearing for Friday, October 13 to see if McNeal will be cleared to stand trial on October 16.

McNeal had been previously found competent to stand trial in June.

