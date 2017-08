WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Entering tonight, the Cheney Diamond Dawgs had already won five straight ballgames at the NBC World Series. So at this point, it’s hard to argue against the momentum they’ve built up.

Cheney jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead against the Hays Larks tonight, and never looked back as they won their sixth straight game at Lawrence Dumont Stadium 7-3.