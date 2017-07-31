Xtreme Eating Awards reveal high-calorie meals

(NBC News) – The Center for Science in the Public Interest has released its 2017 Xtreme Eating awards.

Most people wouldn’t dream of eating five bacon double cheeseburgers from Burger King all at once, but at Buffalo Wild Wings you’d consume even more calories by eating just one Cheese Curd Bacon Burger and fries.

“We’re seeing high calorie mash-ups from restaurants all over their menus,” says Lindsay Moyer, the center’s senior nutritionist.

Winners include the Carnivore Pizzadilla from Dave and Buster’s, the Cheeseburger Omelette with a side of three pancakes from IHOP, and Chili’s Ultimate Smokehouse Combo.

“All of this year’s extreme eating award winners, all of the entrees we looked at have about a days calories or more. That’s 2,000 calories,” Moyer explains.

At well over 2,000 calories, the Cheesecake Factory’s Pasta Napoletana is topped with Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni and meatballs.

“These meals are extreme, but even the typical restaurant meals are a threat to American’s health because they increase the risk of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease,” Moyer says.

In response, the National Restaurant Association offered a statement saying the group has “led the effort to implement a national standard for menu labeling so that our customers can make informed decisions on their dining choices.”

Dietitians say watch out for portion size.