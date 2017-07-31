Well-timed rain hints at a bountiful fall harvest

LAKIN, Kan. (KSNW) — Weekend showers are a blessing for some southwest Kansas farmers.

“It came at a really good time in the crop cycle,” said Kyler Millershaski, who farms in Lakin. “I had a birthday yesterday, so I got two inches of rain on my birthday. That’s about the best birthday present a farmer can get, so I’m feeling pretty happy right now.”

He says his winter wheat crop was plagued with problems. He’s hoping the fall harvest will be bountiful.

“If we could get another rain like this in another two or three weeks, that would make for a really nice fall crop.”

At this point, the length of the milo head has already been determined, but moisture will still affect yields.

The rain helps to push the head all the way out of the plant so it can produce as much grain as possible.

“At this point we’re determining how much of it is actually going to come out of the milo plant and produce grain,” said Millershaski, :so if we can utilize the full head, that’ll make for a really nice fall crop, and that’s when you really see the bushels add up fast.”

Between how his crops are doing so far and the recent rain, Millershaski is expecting above average yields for his corn and milo.

It’s a welcome change of pace after the recent underwhelming wheat harvest.

“You’ve got to make money to pay your bills,” he said, “and so hopefully milo is going to help us make up for that so we can come out with a positive year this year.”