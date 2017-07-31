Two arrested after body found in freezer

WFMJ-TV Published:

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WFMJ) – Two suspects are in custody in connection with a body found in a freezer at a Campbell, Ohio home.

Youngstown police arrested Arturo Novoa, 31, on a warrant for abuse of a corpse Saturday night.

On Sunday, Katrina Layton, 34, was also arrested and may also be charged with abuse of a corpse, as well as obstructing justice.

Youngstown police said it is too early to tell how the person, who is possibly a woman, died, but they do believe the crime happened in Youngstown and later the freezer was moved to a home in Campbell.

Novoa allegedly told a friend that his electricity was out and that he needed to store a freezer in his basement at the home in Campbell. The friend had no idea there was a body inside since the freezer had been padlocked.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s