Nancy Shoemaker’s abductor up for parole hearing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This weekend marked 27 years since nine-year-old Nancy Shoemaker was abducted and killed.

The little girl was just walking to the store when she was taken by two men in broad daylight on the morning of July 30, 1990.

It was the heinous events that followed that her Uncle, Don Shoemaker hasn’t forgotten, even 27 years later.

“A little after eight o’clock on a bright, Sunday morning, in the middle of rush hour traffic, grabbed her off the street and took her, and kidnapped her and raped her and murdered her within a couple of hours,” said Shoemaker.

It took seven months before Nancy’s body was found outside of Mulvane.

One of the men responsible, Donald Wacker, has been denied parole three times, but has another chance this fall.

“If he gets out, not only do we feel Nancy isn’t getting her justice, but he could move in next to anybody and sit in their backyard and watch their kids and there is nothing they could go about it,” said Shoemaker.

Which is why the Shoemaker’s are spreading the word about a petition due out in two weeks, that would urge the parole board to keep Wacker behind bars.

“He was present for the whole thing, he was there from the time they snatched her off the street until she died,” said Shoemaker.

Even though she has been gone for 27 years, Shoemaker still thinks about what Nancy would be doing now.

“All the time, would she have kids, what kind of work would she be doing, where would she be, it’s just amazing, every time you look at somebody, you think, what would Nancy be doing,” said Shoemaker.

Wacker’s parole hearing is set for October 18th in Derby.

As for Doil Lane, he was also convicted of a similar child sex crime in Texas.

If he ever gets out of prison there, he will immediately start serving a life sentence without parole here in Kansas.