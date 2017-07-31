Mother of stabbed El Dorado inmate: ‘I already knew this was coming’

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) KSN is hearing from a woman who says her son was one of the inmates stabbed last Friday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

“My heart sank. But I already knew this was coming. He knew it was coming,” says Desiree Morgan.

A concerned and heartbroken mother.

“He said everybody had been acting strange,” says Morgan. “Even the guards and the inmates.”

Morgan says her son is a maximum security inmate, who transferred from Lansing several years ago. She hasn’t seen or heard from her son since he was stabbed on Friday.

“I am shaking my whole body is shaking,” says Morgan. “I had to live all weekend not knowing if he died, or you know what happened?”

Morgan says the chaplain called to say their son was taken with critical injuries, but he was expected to survive.

We asked the Kansas Department of Corrections about the condition of the two inmates injured Friday.

We were told one is back at the prison in the infirmary, the other is in a hospital, but out of the intensive care unit.

Morgan says she remains scared for her son and others in the prison.

“I think, not just my son, but the prisoners are in there because they are being held accountable for their actions, and I think that the prison system and the staff needs to be held accountable for the negligence of not keeping the prison safe.”

Morgan says she’ll be allowed to call her son tonight, so she’s hoping for more answers.

KDOC has told ksn recently that one factor in the rise of disciplinary cases was the increase in max security offenders at the El Dorado Correctional Facility, and trying to balance the population from other facilities.

We have also spoken with former corrections officers, many who recently have quit, who say they are constantly worried about their safety.