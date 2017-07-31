Man dies after crash on westbound Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A late night accident left a 44-year-old man dead, and several others injured. The crash happened on westbound Kellogg near the Washington exit around 11 p.m.

Wichita police said a Chevy Impala was traveling from the I-135 ramp to westbound Kellogg. The Impala lost control, struck a concrete barrier, and rolled.

“I cant give names or races or genders at this point because this is an ongoing investigation, and we are still waiting to notify family,” said Sgt. Don Kimball.

Four other people received critical and serious injuries. Traffic is now open on westbound Kellogg.

The accident is the 19th fatal in the city this year.

