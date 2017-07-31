Lawmakers call for money to hire more officers at El Dorado Correctional Facility

By Published: Updated:
FILE - This March 23, 2011, photo shows the El Dorado Correctional Facility near El Dorado, Kan. Guards at the facility say two previously unreported mass disturbances during which inmates took control for hours of parts of facility preceded a June 2017 prison uprising. Low staffing, overcrowding and general tensions have created dangerous conditions, and fears of working there have led to a mass exodus of experienced staff. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s being called a crisis by some, but the Kansas Department of Corrections says it has things under control.

With three incidents of violence recently, some lawmakers are calling for more money to go into corrections in Kansas to attract more officers.

“There’s a crisis in our corrections system, and it’s been percolating for a couple of years,” says Rep. Jim Ward, D-Wichita. “Several of us in the last session tried to take steps to increase pay, and while we did a small step, we could have done more, and we should have done more.”

Ward says there are too many vacancies for security officers at El Dorado. He says it’s because the pay is not high enough to attract and then keep officers at the facility.

Rep. Chuck Weber, R-Wichita, agrees that more officers are needed.

“I think it’s important that we support our corrections officers, and in the last rally three years, we have given raises to our corrections officers in Kansas,” says Weber. “But unfortunately, we’re just not competitive with the private sector so it’s very difficult for us in a year when we raised taxes tremendously on taxpayers to try to keep up with the private sector.”

Weber says guards may leave for better paying jobs.

KSN reached out to the Department of Corrections, and a spokesperson says things are improving at El Dorado’s max security facility.

“The economy is strong and opportunities in the Wichita area are attractive. KDOC fights to make its pay of correctional officers competitive, but in times of a good economy with low employment, that is a challenge. Oftentimes, people who hope to work in law enforcement agencies view Corrections as the beginning of that career path. In exit interviews, staff frequently state that they have found a job with better pay,” writes Todd Fertig, Communications Director for the Kansas Department of Corrections. “However, that being said, staffing at KDOC facilities frequently sees seasonal ebbs and flows that we deal with. In exit interviews, staff often list things such as “retirement,” “moving” or “returning to school.” We customarily experience higher turnover during the summer. Recruitment efforts are ongoing, and EDCF has actually seen an improved staffing situation in recent weeks. On July 5, EDCF reported 87 vacancies in uniformed staff, while on July 24, there were 73 vacancies. To further alleviate staff shortages at the facility, KDOC emptied a cellhouse, relocating those offenders to other facilities around the state. This move has freed up 14 staff on duty to help cover where needed. These adjustments, combined with continued recruitment efforts that have produced a group of incoming staff, have greatly relieved some of the staffing shortage felt earlier in the summer. The incoming staff is still in training, and their additions will show in staffing numbers in coming weeks.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s