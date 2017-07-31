KSN Threat Tracker for Tuesday, July 4, 2017

4:30AM We are tracking an area of rain in SW KS this morning that is slowly moving east as it tapers off. A few spotty showers are breaking out across Central KS this morning but they are very isolated. While a few of those showers will linger this morning the general trend will be for rain chances to diminish though the morning. While a shower or two can’t be ruled out this afternoon and evening the overall trend will be for a comfortably warm afternoon with clouds and sun mixing together today.

Advertisement