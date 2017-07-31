KSN Threat Tracker for Tuesday, July 4, 2017

4:30AM We are tracking an area of rain in SW KS this morning that is slowly moving east as it tapers off. A few spotty showers are breaking out across Central KS this morning but they are very isolated. While a few of those showers will linger this morning the general trend will be for rain chances to diminish though the morning. While a shower or two can’t be ruled out this afternoon and evening the overall trend will be for a comfortably warm afternoon with clouds and sun mixing together today.
KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.