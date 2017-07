WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After a slow start to the NBC World Series, the Kansas Stars caught fire in their second game of the tournament, scoring 10 runs en route to a 10-1 seven-inning win over the Everett (WA) Merchants.

The Merchants managed only two hits in the game, both by Ty Holm. The Stars, who moved to 2-0 with the win, next play Wednesday against the Derby Twins.