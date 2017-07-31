Kansas lawmaker seeks report on prison unrest

By Published:
FILE - This March 23, 2011, photo shows the El Dorado Correctional Facility near El Dorado, Kan. Guards at the facility say two previously unreported mass disturbances during which inmates took control for hours of parts of facility preceded a June 2017 prison uprising. Low staffing, overcrowding and general tensions have created dangerous conditions, and fears of working there have led to a mass exodus of experienced staff. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas lawmaker is seeking a report from legislative auditors on recent inmate disturbances at the state’s maximum-security prison in El Dorado.

Democratic state Sen. Laura Kelly of Topeka said Monday she is concerned that the Department of Corrections is not being transparent enough.

The department has confirmed incidents involving inmates refusing to return to their cells on May 8, June 24 and June 29. But it has said they were less serious than some employees and their union described them.

Kelly said she wants auditors to investigate and report on what actually happened. Department spokesman Todd Fertig said it is being transparent.

The committee that directs the auditors’ work will consider Kelly’s request in October. If the review goes forward, a report would be ready early next year.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s