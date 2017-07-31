Kansas lawmaker seeks report on prison unrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas lawmaker is seeking a report from legislative auditors on recent inmate disturbances at the state’s maximum-security prison in El Dorado.

Democratic state Sen. Laura Kelly of Topeka said Monday she is concerned that the Department of Corrections is not being transparent enough.

The department has confirmed incidents involving inmates refusing to return to their cells on May 8, June 24 and June 29. But it has said they were less serious than some employees and their union described them.

Kelly said she wants auditors to investigate and report on what actually happened. Department spokesman Todd Fertig said it is being transparent.

The committee that directs the auditors’ work will consider Kelly’s request in October. If the review goes forward, a report would be ready early next year.

