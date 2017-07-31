Kansas Highway Patrol: 2 killed in Topeka plane crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says two people were killed when the plane in which they were in crashed near an airport in Topeka.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the victims of the crash shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday were identified as 76-year-old pilot William Leeds of Mission and 55-year-old co-pilot James Bergman of Leawood. Both men died at the scene.

The patrol says the 1965 Piper PA-30 fixed wing multi-engine airplane went down near Philip Billard Municipal Airport.

Federal investigators were expected to help determine what caused the crash.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.