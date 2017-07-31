“He dragged me from my bed and 5 houses down” kidnap victim speaks out

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On July 25th a post on Facebook sparked the attention of hundreds. The post was created by a 20 year old woman who just escaped what she calls a near death situation. The Facebook post read:

“My house got broken into this morning @ am & I was dragged out of my house down the street to another house by my hair the man continuously told me he was going to have to kill me.. I’m just happy to be alive. A little beat up but I’m good. God is good.”

While the victim was not ready to go on camera I spoke with her father, Andon Jamiez, who received the terrifying phone call.

“I felt like I was in a nightmare,” explained Jamiez. “She said that he broke into the house when I left for work, dragged her by her hair through the house and five homes down to his house; the whole time saying he was going to kill her.”

His daughter was able to hop some fences and make it to a neighbors backyard, where she called 911. This was the 2nd out of three separate incidents that happened in the same neighborhood on the same day. Investigators say Dustin Cranston was charged with six counts: Aggravated criminal sodomy, two counts of aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, aggravated kidnapping and criminal threat.

Police believe the spree of events started with an initial domestic violence situation, before the suspect broke into Jamies’s home and allegedly assaulted a man after breaking into a third home. Investigators believe drugs and alcohol were involved.

“A lot of things happen in this area,” said Jaimez. “I just never thought it would happen to me but the worse is over and Thank God she got out.”

The suspect is booked in the Sedgwick County Jail and is set to appear in court August 10th.