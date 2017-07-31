Fourth man arrested in connection to Salina murder

By Published: Updated:

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities have arrested a fourth man in connection to the murder of Brandon Lee Shelby back in June.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that investigators met with 20-year-old Austin Ray Bott on Saturday at the jail.

Soldan says through those interviews, authorities learned enough to allege that Bott was involved in the murder of Brandon Shelby on June 6, 2017.

Shelby’s body was discovered east of the North Street bridge over the Smoky Hill River, one mile east of the Salina city limits.

Bott joins three other men who have arrested in connection with Shelby’s murder. They are Charles Henry Rodgers, James Ervin Pavey and Brandon Lee St Clair.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s