Fourth man arrested in connection to Salina murder

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities have arrested a fourth man in connection to the murder of Brandon Lee Shelby back in June.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that investigators met with 20-year-old Austin Ray Bott on Saturday at the jail.

Soldan says through those interviews, authorities learned enough to allege that Bott was involved in the murder of Brandon Shelby on June 6, 2017.

Shelby’s body was discovered east of the North Street bridge over the Smoky Hill River, one mile east of the Salina city limits.

Bott joins three other men who have arrested in connection with Shelby’s murder. They are Charles Henry Rodgers, James Ervin Pavey and Brandon Lee St Clair.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.