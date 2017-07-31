Four arrested in connection to Wilson County marijuana growing operation

WILSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Wilson County have arrested four people in connection to a marijuana growing operation.

On Saturday morning, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department served two search warrants at 12682 and 12492 2000 Road near Buffalo.

The sheriff’s department said they located numerous jars containing what is believed to be marijuana, plastic trash bags containing what is believed to be marijuana, marijuana plants, cash, numerous weapons and ammo, and gardening paraphernalia at both locations.

Todd Durham, Thomas Durham, Cynthia Durham, and Roger Payne were arrested. All are all being held in the Wilson County Jail on suspicion of drug charges. No bond has been set.

