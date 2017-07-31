Fiery crash kills Plains man near Meade

By Published:

MEADE, Kan. (KSNW) – A crash Sunday killed a 68-year-old Plains man. It happened at the Highway 54 and Highway 160 junction.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Jeep was traveling at a high rate of speed. The Jeep failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line, drove off into the ditch, and rolled. The driver was ejected, and the vehicle burned.

The driver, identified as Alton L. Willimon, 68, of Plains was transported to the hospital. He died as a result of his injuries.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s