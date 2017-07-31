Fiery crash kills Plains man near Meade

MEADE, Kan. (KSNW) – A crash Sunday killed a 68-year-old Plains man. It happened at the Highway 54 and Highway 160 junction.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Jeep was traveling at a high rate of speed. The Jeep failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line, drove off into the ditch, and rolled. The driver was ejected, and the vehicle burned.

The driver, identified as Alton L. Willimon, 68, of Plains was transported to the hospital. He died as a result of his injuries.

