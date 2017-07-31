Emporia man drowns at John Redmond Reservoir

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are continuing their investigation after a man drowned near Emporia over the weekend.

On Monday, authorities identified the body found in the John Redmond Reservoir on Saturday as Guixian Zheng, 65, of Emporia.

A spokesman for Kansas Department of Wildlife, Park & Tourism said Zheng was fishing with a family member below the spillway at John Redmond Reservoir in Burlington, just southeast of Emporia. He waded into the water at the end of the wing wall to help retrieve a large fish and was swept under.

Authorities say he was not wearing a life jacket.

