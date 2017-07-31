Emporia man drowns at John Redmond Reservoir

By Published:
Drowning (KSN File Photo)

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are continuing their investigation after a man drowned near Emporia over the weekend.

On Monday, authorities identified the body found in the John Redmond Reservoir on Saturday as Guixian Zheng, 65, of Emporia.

A spokesman for Kansas Department of Wildlife, Park & Tourism said Zheng was fishing with a family member below the spillway at John Redmond Reservoir in Burlington, just southeast of Emporia. He waded into the water at the end of the wing wall to help retrieve a large fish and was swept under.

Authorities say he was not wearing a life jacket.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s