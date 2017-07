WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As the Kansas Stars get ready for their second NBC World Series game against the Everett (WA) Merchants, Stars catcher David Ross took some time to fill us in on what he’s been up to this past year. From winning a World Series with the Cubs to coming in second on Dancing With The Stars, it’s been quite the year for Ross.

In early Monday NBC World Series action, the Derby Twins took down the Colorado Sox 6-4, while the Colorado Cyclones beat the Liberal Bee Jays 3-1.