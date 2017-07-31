Documents released in case of Wichita teacher charged with selling cocaine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN is learning more about the case of a Wichita elementary teacher charged with selling cocaine after officials released court documents. Heather Jones is facing seven felony counts of distributing cocaine.

On June 7, the detective, working undercover with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, arranged a drug purchase via text message with Jones. They agreed to meet at her Wichita home to purchase three and a half grams of cocaine for $140. The detective requested an additional three and a half grams and reports that the defendant entered the kitchen to prepare the cocaine. The substance tested positive for cocaine.

Over the seven transactions, all the 101.5 grams bought tested positive for cocaine.

Jones is back in court on August 31st.

