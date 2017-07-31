Documents released in case of Wichita teacher charged with selling cocaine

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN is learning more about the case of a Wichita elementary teacher charged with selling cocaine after officials released court documents. Heather Jones is facing seven felony counts of distributing cocaine.

RELATED LINK | Court Charging Document

On June 7, the detective, working undercover with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, arranged a drug purchase via text message with Jones. They agreed to meet at her Wichita home to purchase three and a half grams of cocaine for $140. The detective requested an additional three and a half grams and reports that the defendant entered the kitchen to prepare the cocaine. The substance tested positive for cocaine.

Over the seven transactions, all the 101.5 grams bought tested positive for cocaine.

Jones is back in court on August 31st.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s