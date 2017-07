Wichita, KAN. (KSNW) – A late night accident has left one person dead and several others injured. the crash happened on Westbound Kellogg near the Washington exit around 11:00 last night.

Police say only one vehicle was involved and believe speed was a factor.

Four other people were hurt in the crash with critical and serious injuries who were taken to the hospital.

Traffic is being diverted at Westbound Kellogg/I-135 interchange. Watch Kansas Today for the latest traffic updates.