Boy with Down syndrome goes viral with rendition of Whitney Houston hit

KTVT-TV Published:

DALLAS, Texas (KTVT) – A 9-year-old Texas boy has had millions of viewers on Facebook after taking on Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing.”

The video was recorded as the 9-year-old’s dad was driving with him.

A family member shared it on Facebook, and it’s almost as popular as the Whitney Houston version.

“We did just watch a documentary on her about a month ago, and so he started downloading some of her songs and that was the one he just got stuck on,” said Danna Miller, Dane’s mother.

Miller says she can’t believe the response the video has gotten.

“Just reading the comments, they’re so sweet. I get emotional. Even some other families that have Down syndrome children have posted pictures of their kids.”

The family says they’ve started a YouTube channel for him. It’s called Amazing Dane.

 

