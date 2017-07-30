State representative helps choking constituent

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Representative Tim Hodge (D) was knocking on doors earlier this month, thanking supporters and updating constituents on one of the longest legislative sessions in Kansas history, unknowingly being in the right place at the right time.

Hodge made a stop at one of his biggest supporters’ home, where Antoino Sandate, a 68-year-old man, answered the door.

“He’s a solid guy,” Hodge said.

Sandate had a plate of food and was preparing to watch the Royals take on the Detroit Tigers.

“He was excited, he was talking quickly, he was trying to get me to leave the door,” Hodge said.

Sandate turned away and retreated back toward the television when Hodge heard him inhale a chip. The door was left open, so Hodge looked back to see Sandate falling down.

“I thought I better check on him, at least,” Hodge said.

Hodge went back into the home and asked Sandate if he was choking or if this was a heart attack, and if he needed help. Sandate pointed to his throat and Hodge offered to perform the Heimlich maneuver, which Sandate agreed to. Hodge performed the Heimlich on Sandate when Sandate’s wife walked in.

“She walked into all the commotion and said, “What is going on here, what are you doing on the floor, and who in the world are you?” Hodge said.

Hodge acknowledged that it looked like an odd situation, as the chip was dislodged from Sandate’s throat and Hodge said they all had a big laugh out of it.

“I was the reason he had to talk and eat his dinner at the same time,” Hodge said.

Hodge is humble, saying he doesn’t know if it was his Heimlich that dislodged the chip, but he knew how to do the Heimlich from a class he took when his first son was born.