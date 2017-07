WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Highway troopers are investigating after a semi-truck rolled over in East Wichita Sunday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, it happened just before 6 p.m. on the K-96 off-ramp to Kellogg.

Not many details on the crash and what led to it have been released.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital but did not say what kind of injuries they had.