Putin says US will have to shed 755 from diplomatic staff

Vladimir Putin
FILE - In this June 2, 2017 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks in St.Petersburg, Russia. President Donald Trump’s first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week will be brimming with global intrigue, but the White House says there’s “no specific agenda.” So in the absence of a set topic list, what are two of the world’s most famously unpredictable leaders to discuss? (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky, File)

MOSCOW (AP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin says the United States will have to cut its diplomatic staff in Russia by 755 under new sanctions from Moscow.

Russian’s Foreign Ministry on Friday ordered a reduction by Sept. 1 in the number of U.S. diplomats in Russia. It said it is ordering the U.S. Embassy to reduce the number of embassy and consular employees in the country to 455 in response to the U.S. Senate’s approval of a new package of sanctions.

It was not clear then how many reassignments that would mean from the Moscow embassy and the three U.S. consulates in Russia.

Putin said in an interview televised on state television on Sunday that he ordered the move because he “thought it was the time to show that we’re not going to leave that without an answer.”

