Police searching for suspects in pizza shop robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are searching for two suspects after a Little Caesars was robbed Saturday night.

According to police, it happened in the 2500 block of South Seneca around 10:45 p.m.

There, a 25-year-old employee says a suspect entered the business and demanded money while another suspect waited outside.

Police say money was taken and both suspects ran away.

No one was injured in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or WPD Detectives at 268-4407.

 

 

