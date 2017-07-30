Paintball drive-by leaves one injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One woman is recovering after police say she was shot in the face with paintball gun.

The Wichita Police Department says it happened Saturday night around 11:30 p.m., in the 1900 block of South Topeka.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old woman with an injury to her face.

The victim says she was on the front porch with another woman when an older, white SUV drove by and a suspect fired multiple paintballs at them.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers (267-2111) or WPD Detectives (268-4407).