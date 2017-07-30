Lt. Governor Colyer plans to be a listening ear in statehouse

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Lt. Governor Dr. Jeff Colyer said he’s received more text messages in the last week than all his children have in the past six months.

While that may be an exaggeration, Colyer said he’s excited to receive so much support. Colyer would resume Kansas governor Sam Brownback’s position should Brownback be confirmed by the Senate for an ambassadorship in the Trump administration.

“Let me first say we are going to change the tone in Topeka,” Colyer said.

Colyer is no stranger to politics. He’s worked under Bob Dole and Ronald Reagan and has been under Sam Brownback since 2011. But he’s also a doctor, a husband, a father and believes in service to others.

Repeatedly, Colyer says he will be a listening presence in Topeka.

“As governor, I’m going to be listening. I’ve been listening for a long time, I’ve spent a lot of the time going around the state, I’ve been going around schools all over the state, listening to kids, listening to parents, listening to teachers. I think there are a lot of things to build on and what we’re going to do there is we’re going to start listening more, collaborating more and that’s what a leader does,” Colyer said.

He says he is his own man, not just an extension of the Brownback agenda. He mentioned challenges ahead in aviation, oil and gas, and even things like the unrest at El Dorado correctional facility.

“When the chips are down and the bullets are flying, you gotta keep your head together, and that’s what I’m gonna do,” Colyer said.