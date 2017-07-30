Kansas woman searches for 2 horses missing after storm

By Published:
Flooding (Media General Photo)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas City-area woman is hoping to locate two horses she says went missing after last week’s storm-related flooding.

Sherra Schuck tells The Kansas City Star that a chestnut quarterhorse named Agapey and a white Arabian called Lytia were kept in an open barn and pasture on a friend’s property in Overland Park, Kansas.

They disappeared after storms pounded the region Thursday and inundated the barn with water. Shuck surmises one of the horses got spooked, and the other went along.

Schuck says the horses are ages 17 and 31, that she’s had them “since they were babies,” and that she wants them back, “dead or alive.”

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s