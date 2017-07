The Cheney DiamondDawgs trailed the Seattle Studs 8-2 in the sixth inning. Then Cheney scored four runs in the sixth, one run in the eight, and two runs in the ninth to win the game, completing the epic comeback.

The DiamondDawgs held off Seattle in the bottom of the ninth, securing the 9-8 win. Former Derby Panther and current Shocker Travis Young was one of the players who scored runs during the comeback.