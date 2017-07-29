Wyoming math teacher pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A junior high school math teacher in Wyoming has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

Joseph Meza, of Cheyenne, entered the plea Friday in District Court before Judge Thomas Campbell.

Meza is accused of sexually abusing a girl between May 2014 and April of this year, when she was between 14 and 17 years old.

Meza’s trial is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 13.

If convicted, Meza faces a maximum of 50 years in prison for each count.