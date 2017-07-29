Wichita district I city council candidates sound off

Carly Willis/KSN

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s district I residents will choose their new representative on city council on Tuesday, August 1.

The chosen candidate will replace Lavonta Williams’ spot. Williams cannot run again due to term limits.

The candidates are Mike Kinard, Janet Wilson, Brandon Johnson and John Stevens. All four were present at a debate hosted by TeenView Magazine at The Bridge church.

The debate was set up and moderated by TeenView magazine. Rheagan King with TeenView said they saw a lack of fair debate in Kansas and wanted to address it by hosting their own.

