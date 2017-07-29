Shallow earthquake outside Hutchinson just before 7:15 p.m. Saturday

Reno County, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson residents likely did not feel it, but there was an earthquake just outside Hutch around 7:15 Saturday evening.

The quake registered 3.0 magnitude, and was about a mile deep.

Most earthquakes at 3.0 are not felt by most people because they are not strong enough. Scientists say anything over 2.5 quake could be felt, but not by most.

A 3.0 quake is strong enough to do minor damage near the epicenter.

The Saturday night quake epicenter was about 4 and a half miles south and west of Hutchinson in rural Reno County.

If you felt it, or if it caused some items to fall off walls, KSN would like to hear from you. You can send replies to reportit@ksn.com