Preliminary autopsy complete on body found in Cowley County

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – An autopsy was performed on a body that was located Saturday morning in the 7000 block of 312th Road.

According to the Cowley County Sheriff, the body is of a man who is of small stature. The official autopsy report is not complete, but the preliminary findings show that there was no trauma located on the body.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

If you have any information please contact the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office at 620-221-5444 or Cowley County Crime Stoppers at 620-221-7777 or 620-441-7777.

