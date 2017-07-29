Motorist killed in a car versus pole crash

By Published:

WICHITA, Ks (KNSW) – Wichita Police say one man is dead after his car crashed into a utility pole Saturday afternoon.

Police say it happened just before 1 p.m. on the 1700 block of S. Rock Rd.and that the the victim, a male in his late 60s, was following his wife’s car when they say he lost control of his car. After losing control officers say he crossed several lanes of traffic, before his car hit a utility pole and flipping over.

After talking to family members, police say the crash was likely due to the man suffering from a medical. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s