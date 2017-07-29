Motorist killed in a car versus pole crash

WICHITA, Ks (KNSW) – Wichita Police say one man is dead after his car crashed into a utility pole Saturday afternoon.

Police say it happened just before 1 p.m. on the 1700 block of S. Rock Rd.and that the the victim, a male in his late 60s, was following his wife’s car when they say he lost control of his car. After losing control officers say he crossed several lanes of traffic, before his car hit a utility pole and flipping over.

After talking to family members, police say the crash was likely due to the man suffering from a medical. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.