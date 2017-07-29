Man killed after his car strikes utility pole

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said one man is dead after his car crashed into a utility pole Saturday afternoon.

Police said the accident happened just before 1 p.m. Saturday just south of Harry on Rock Road. The victim was following his wife’s car when they said he lost control. After losing control, officers said he crossed several lanes of traffic and hit a utility pole.

After talking to family members, police said the crash was likely due to the man suffering from a medical condition. The victim, identified by Wichita police as 79-year-old Jackie Newton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the accident is the 18th fatality accident in the city this year.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s