Man killed after his car strikes utility pole

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said one man is dead after his car crashed into a utility pole Saturday afternoon.

Police said the accident happened just before 1 p.m. Saturday just south of Harry on Rock Road. The victim was following his wife’s car when they said he lost control. After losing control, officers said he crossed several lanes of traffic and hit a utility pole.

After talking to family members, police said the crash was likely due to the man suffering from a medical condition. The victim, identified by Wichita police as 79-year-old Jackie Newton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the accident is the 18th fatality accident in the city this year.

