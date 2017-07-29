Man gets life term for Kansas shooting death of boss

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man convicted of fatally shooting his boss outside the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, has been ordered to spend life in prison.

The Kansas City Star reports that 48-year-old Willie E. Parker was sentenced Friday in Wyandotte County. That’s where he was convicted in June of first-degree murder in the July 2015 death of Michel Ziade.

Parker worked for 54-year-old Ziade of Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Ziade owned First Class Medical Transportation, which provided non-emergency medical transport.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot near the hospital.

Parker was arrested about a week later in Missouri after a five-hour standoff with police.

 

